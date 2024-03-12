Guwahati: Fatal Collision on NH 27 Sparks Concerns Over Catastrophic Consequences

A distressing incident unfolded in the city today as a horrifying road accident occurred, prompting concerns over potential catastrophic consequences. The tragic event took place on National Highway 27 near the primary healthcare center (PHC) in the Azara locality.

It involved a gas cylinder-laden truck losing control and careening off the road, resulting in a fatal collision with a four-wheeler car bearing registration number AS-01-FN-9103. The car was traveling in the same direction from Mirza to Jalukbari.