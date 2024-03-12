Guwahati: Fatal Collision on NH 27 Sparks Concerns Over Catastrophic Consequences

A distressing incident unfolded in the city today as a horrifying road accident occurred, prompting concerns over potential catastrophic consequences. The tragic event took place on National Highway 27 near the primary healthcare center (PHC) in the Azara locality.
It involved a gas cylinder-laden truck losing control and careening off the road, resulting in a fatal collision with a four-wheeler car bearing registration number AS-01-FN-9103. The car was traveling in the same direction from Mirza to Jalukbari.
The collision resulted in severe injuries to four individuals inside the car. Among them, Ranjit Kumar Das and Bhakara Mondal, residents of Kamakhya Colony in Maligaon, were critically injured and promptly rushed to the Azara PHC for urgent medical attention. Subsequently, they were transferred to the railway hospital in Maligaon for further treatment, indicating the severity of their injuries.
This tragic incident led to significant traffic congestion on National Highway 37, causing hours of disruption in vehicular movement. Swift action was taken by high-ranking officials from the Azara Police, Azara Traffic Police, and Fire Department, who promptly arrived at the accident site to oversee the rescue operations.
Amidst the chaos, concerns over the potential for a devastating fire outbreak remain high, both among authorities and bystanders, underscoring the gravity of the situation.