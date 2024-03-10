Fatal Accident: Pickup Van Overturns, Claiming One Life and Injuring Several in Assam
A tragic accident unfolded in the Borni locality of Hajo, Kamrup district, on Sunday morning, resulting in the death of one individual and leaving at least 10 others injured. The mishap occurred when a fish-laden pickup van overturned while attempting to evade a biker, according to reports from the scene.
Eyewitnesses recounted that the pickup van, en route from Chaulkhowa, encountered a sudden overtaking maneuver by the bike, leading to a critical moment of decision for the van's driver.
In a bid to avert a collision and safeguard the biker, the driver executed a sharp maneuver, ultimately losing control over the vehicle, which subsequently toppled over.
The deceased has been identified as Fulbar Ali, a resident of Chaulkhowa, who succumbed to injuries sustained in the collision. The accident, which occurred on a treacherous stretch of road, has sent shockwaves through the community.
The other injured individuals have been rushed to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for urgent medical treatment. Authorities have mobilized efforts to provide necessary assistance to those affected by the accident.
The vehicles involved in the collision have been identified as a pick-up van with registration number AS-25DC-0607 and a motorcycle bearing the registration number AS 14K 1290. The collision occurred on the route from Mukalmua to Guwahati, adding to the urgency of addressing road safety measures in the region.
This incident serves as a somber reminder of the importance of adhering to traffic regulations and exercising caution while navigating roadways. Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the collision are underway, as authorities strive to prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future.