Guwahati: Fatal Head-On Crash at Boragaon; 1 Dead, 3 Injured

In a tragic incident on Tuesday night, a dumper truck collided head-on with another truck near the Radisson Blue Hotel in Guwahati’s Boragaon area, resulting in one fatality and three others sustaining injuries.
The collision occurred at late Tuesday night when a dumper truck, carrying a heavy load, veered into the opposite lane, subsequently colliding with another truck. The impact of the crash was intense, causing significant damage to both vehicles.
The driver of the dumper truck, identified as Mukut Ali, succumbed to his injuries at the scene, while, three occupants of the other truck including the driver suffered various degrees of injuries and were rushed to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for medical treatment.
The collision caused a major traffic bottleneck in the vicinity of Radisson Blue Hotel, disrupting the flow of vehicles.
Guwahati city police quickly arrived at the scene to manage the traffic, redirect vehicles, and facilitate the smooth flow of traffic.
Last month, a scooty rider had his right leg severed after being run over by a speeding dumper truck in Guwahati’s Maligaon area. The injured individual has been identified as one Fakaruddin Islam, a resident of Chaygaon locality in the city.
Islam was riding his scooter towards Bharalumukh side when a speeding dumper collided with him following which his right leg got pinned underneath the rear wheel of the truck and unfortunately got cut off.
The brutality of the incident had left bystanders in shock. Local police were informed soon after who reached the scene and sent the injured person to a nearby hospital.