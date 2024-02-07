Guwahati: Fatal Road Accident Claims Two Lives, Two Others Critical

A tragic road accident in Guwahati claimed the lives of two persons and severely injured two others, reports said on Wednesday.
The accident reportedly occurred after two bikes collided atop the flyover near B. Borooah College in Ulubari on Tuesday night.
The deceased persons have been identified as Rakesh Das and Paraweshwar Deka, reports said. The duo were cousins and were residing ina rented house in Silpukhuri, sources informed.
Right after the incident, the Bhangagarh Police arrived at the spot and brought the situation under control.
The bodies of the deceased persons were retrieved while the two injured persons were shifted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in a critical condition.