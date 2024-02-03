Assam: Accidents Reported In Sivasagar, Nagaon; 1 Dead

Two road accident took place in Assam's Nagaon and Sivasagar districts in which one person was killed and another sustained minor injuries. The incidents came to the fore on Saturday.
In the first incident that took place at Kathiatali town in the Nagaon district of Assam early on Saturday morning as a speeding luxury vehicle collided with a parked dumper on the roadside.
The thick blanket of fog proved to be a contributing factor in this fatal crash. The unidentified driver of the car lost his life in the collision.
Elsewhere in Assam's Sivasagar district, another vehicle met with an accident on Dhodhar Ali Road in the Samguri locality of Amguri.
The Baleno vehicle with registration AS 04 AE 4828 entered a dug-up pit near an under-construction bridge. According to the information received, there were no warning signs around the under-construction bridge, which led to this unfortunate incident.
These incidents underscore the importance of heightened caution of roads and the necessity of proper safety measures, especially in construction zones.
Further investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances about both incidents.