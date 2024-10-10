Guwahati: Fatal Road Accident in Sonapur Leaves One Dead, Another Injured

A horrific road accident occurred in Kapalkata, Sonapur, on Thursday claiming the life of a scooty rider.
The victim, identified as Robert Rongson from Kolongpur, Sonapur, was involved in a fatal incident when he lost control of his scooty while making a U-turn and was struck by a truck.
In addition to the fatality, another scooty rider was seriously injured in the accident.
The local traffic police promptly took action, rushing the injured individual to the hospital for urgent medical treatment.
Earlier on October 8, a severe accident took place in Sonapur during the night, critically injuring Sub-Inspector (SI) Archana Devi (28) of the Bhangagarh police after her vehicle collided with a parked truck.
She was in critical condition when she was admitted at Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH).
Along with her, two of her subordinates, constables Biplob Jyoti Gogoi and Ramendra Rabha, sustained injuries as well.