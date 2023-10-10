Guwahati: Father of 2 Arrested for Raping Class 8 Student

Amid the rise in crimes against women and children, another incident of rape on a minor girl has come to light in Guwahati on Tuesday.
According to sources, the incident was reported in Dakshin Gaon area where the accused, Abdul Hamid, allegedly fed a 14-year-old girl some intoxicants and raped her for the last six months.
The mother of the victim alleged the accused lured her daughter, a student of class 8, into the trap of love and used to feed her some drugs to make her unconscious and rape her.
After the family members of the victims came to know about the matter, a case was lodged at Bhagaduttapur Police Station a week ago under section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sections 328/376(3) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). However, after being aware that a case had been filed against him, he remained at large.
Today, Bhagaduttapur Police was able to arrest absconding Abdul after a week of chase.
It has come to the fore that Abdul Hamid is the father of two children.