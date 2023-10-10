Guwahati: Father of 2 Arrested for Raping Class 8 Student

After the family members of the victims came to know about the matter, a case was lodged at Bhagaduttapur Police Station a week ago under section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sections 328/376(3) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). However, after being aware that a case had been filed against him, he remained at large.

Today, Bhagaduttapur Police was able to arrest absconding Abdul after a week of chase.

It has come to the fore that Abdul Hamid is the father of two children.