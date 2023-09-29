Assam: 3 Including Railway Employee Arrested for Rape & Murder of Minor Girl

Three persons including a railway employee have been arrested for allegedly murdering a minor girl and engaging with sexual acts with the body in Assam’s Karimganj, reports said on Friday.
According to information received, the minor’s body was found the day she was murdered at Medal Part-1 area of Karimganj.
Reports stated that on September 9, three persons forcefully entered the victim’s house and murdered her. Later, they also engaged in sexual contact with the body, sources stated.
A case (no - 694/23) has been registered under Section 376(A) IPC, R/W Section 6 of the POCSO Act. A post-mortem was also conducted at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH).
Partha Pratim Das, Superintendent of Police (SP) of the Karimganj Police said that during the investigation, they found a mobile number in the notebook of the deceased girl and accordingly, they arrested three persons after a technical analysis.
According to the police, the three accused arrested are Biplab Paul, Shubra Malakar and Rahul Das. The police confirmed that Rahul Das, a railway employee was the main mastermind behind the heinous crime.
Further, Rahul Das, during interrogation, revealed that he had tried to develop a physical relationship with the victim girl, which was not successful as the girl had denied it.
SP Partha Pratim Das said, “On September 9, at around 11 pm, the accused persons entered the girl’s house forcefully after getting to know that she was alone. After strangulating her, they tried to have a physical relationship with her and then left the place.”
The police further said that after all technical evidence is collected, a charge sheet will be filed in regard to the case in a short period of time.