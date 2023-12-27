Guwahati: Female Scooter Rider Snatches Uber Driver's Phone In Unusual Theft

In an uncommon turn of events, a mobile phone snatching incident unfolded under the Bhangagarh flyover in Guwahati, breaking the pattern where male perpetrators are usually associated with such crimes.
This time, a yet-to-be-identified woman on a scooter seized the opportunity as an Uber driver, awaiting a customer, found himself victim to the swift theft.
The unsuspecting driver had just stepped out of his vehicle when the woman, with surprising audacity, snatched his mobile phone and sped away on her scooter, leaving the driver stunned.
Bhangagarh police was notified soon after, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the female culprit.
The police also procured the CCTV footage of the incident and are investigating the matter.