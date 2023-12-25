Guwahati News

Rising Theft Incidents in Guwahati: Another Phone Snatching Case Unveiled

The victim lodged a complaint at Gitanagar police station, following which a manhunt was launched.
Amidst the rising incidents of theft in Guwahati city, another such case has come to light on Tuesday morning when two alleged thieves snatched away a phone from a youth who was taking a stroll in Anil Nagar area.

According to sources, the victim, identified as Anish, was walking along the Bharalu River with a companion when two miscreants on a white scooter came up against them and snatched Anish’s mobile phone before speeding away.

Following the incident, the victim lodged a complaint at Gitanagar police station, following which a manhunt was launched.

Earlier in November, a few miscreants attempted to snatch a bag full of cash from a police official in a civilian attire, subsequently leading to injuries to the latter.

According to sources, the snatchers tried to snatch the bag of cash from Assam Commando Battalion Sub-Inspector Gopal Das in Maligaon area, however, they attacked the police official with a sharp blade when their attempt failed.

After attacking the police personnel, the miscreants fled from the scene before he could react.

