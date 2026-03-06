Guwahati: Femina GameChangers Northeast 2026 Honours Women Achievers

Guwahati recently witnessed an inspiring evening as Femina GameChangers Northeast 2026 celebrated the achievements of women who have made remarkable contributions in different fields across the Northeast. The event, organised by Femina, one of India’s leading women-focused lifestyle brands, was held on March 2 at Vivanta Hotel in Guwahati.

The programme brought together women from diverse sectors such as entrepreneurship, healthcare, education, arts, public service and social work. Through their dedication and hard work, these women have not only succeeded in their own careers but have also made a positive difference in society.

The event began with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony, marking the start of a special evening dedicated to celebrating inspiring stories and achievements. Several prominent personalities attended the programme, including renowned singer Monisha Hazarika, social worker Nabam Vivek, fitness trainer and Assam Gaurav awardee Meenakshi Das, Drugs India founder Dwijen Phukan, educationist P.S. Bedi, social worker Amaresh Bose, Byatikram Group founder Dr Soumen Bharatiya, and SIDBI Deputy General Manager Pradeep Nath.

During the ceremony, awards were presented in more than 31 categories, recognising women who have excelled in their respective fields. The awardees represented the spirit of determination, innovation and cultural pride of the Northeast.

Those honoured included Anu Mondal, Nupur Heda Patil, Priyanka Das, Seema Sharma, Soheli Shil Sarkar, Danisha Chakraborty, Dr Anindita Priyadarshini Das, Apong Gyadi Taniang, Nabam Sichi Beli, Barsha Phukan, Kashmiri Nath, Dr Meenakshi Saikia, Prof Dr Sangeeta Tripathi, Disha Baruah, Shamim Akhtara Ali, Dr Jyotismita Pathak, Dr Sushmita Bose Banerjee, Aditi Kejriwal, Dr Seema Kashyap, Arpana Kalita, Aruna Kalita, Zabina Laskar, Dr Julie Hazarika, Chinu Kishore, Smitakshi B. Goswami, Dr Archana Barman, Dr Rima Das Mallik, Payel Agarwal Jain, Dr Zoram Yalam Nabam, Dr Rosie Kalita and Kalpana Kalita.

The awards were presented by Padma Shri Nuruddin Ahmed, well-known Assamese sculptor and art director, along with actress Madhurima Choudhury, Indrani Laskar (ACS), Additional Secretary of the Assam Government’s Health and Family Welfare Department, and noted writer Monikuntala Bhattacharya.

Speaking about the initiative, Femina Editor-in-Chief Ambika Muttoo said that many powerful and inspiring stories from the Northeast often remain within the region. She added that Femina GameChangers aims to bring these stories to a larger national platform. According to her, the Northeast edition of the event reflects the strong sense of community in the region, where many women are not only building their own careers but also creating opportunities for future generations.

Dr Soumen Bharatiya, founder of Byatikram Group, said it was a matter of pride to be associated with the initiative again this year. He noted that women from the Northeast are doing outstanding work in various sectors and helping strengthen society through their achievements. Platforms like Femina GameChangers, he said, play an important role in recognising such efforts and inspiring others.