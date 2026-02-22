Femina Miss India Northeast Auditions Held in Guwahati

The 61st edition of Femina Miss India Northeast auditions was conducted at The Hotel Palacio in Guwahati, Assam, drawing participation from more than 100 aspirants across the region. The event marked the formal beginning of the selection process for contestants aiming to represent the Northeast at the national stage in 2025.

Young women from different states of Northeast India assembled at the venue to compete for a place in one of the country’s most recognised beauty pageants. The audition process assessed confidence, personality, intelligence and stage presence before a panel of judges.

Competition For National Stage

According to Mr Shyamanga Kashyap, Director of the Miss Assam Organisation, the names of the state winners will be announced soon through official social media platforms. These winners will move forward to represent their respective states at the Grand Finale of Femina Miss India 2025.

The auditions witnessed strong participation and competitive spirit, reflecting the sustained interest of youth from the Northeast in national platforms. Participants showcased preparation and ambition as they vied for selection.

Winners To Represent Northeast

The Northeast has consistently produced notable contestants who have left a mark at national beauty pageants. This year’s edition is expected to continue that trajectory, with selected state titleholders carrying regional aspirations to the final round.

With the audition round completed, attention now shifts to the official announcement of state winners, formally setting the stage for the region’s representation at Femina Miss India 2025.

