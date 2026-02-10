Guwahati: 10.5 Lakh Electors to Cast Votes in 5 Constituencies of Kamrup Metro

A total of 10,49,644 electors will cast their votes from the five constituencies—Dispur, Dimoria (SC), New Guwahati, Guwahati Central and Jalukbari—under the Kamrup metropolitan district in the upcoming assembly elections of Assam, the final photo electoral roll published on Tuesday confirmed.

The final roll was published today following the Special Revision (SR) process with February 1, 2026, as the qualifying date, in accordance with the schedule fixed by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

According to the final electoral roll, the five constituencies under Kamrup metropolitan have a total of 5,05,429 male voters, 5,44,183 female voters and 32 voters from the third gender. In addition, voting will be conducted across 1,218 polling stations across these five constituencies.

Meanwhile, the District Election Officer stated that those interested in inspecting the final electoral rolls will be able to reach out to the office of the Co-District Commissioners of their respective constituencies. The final electoral rolls can also be inspected with the concerned Booth Level Officers.

Further, there are provisions to file appeals against the published final electoral rolls. The appeals have to be done within the prescribed period under Section 24 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950. Accordingly, the first appeal should be directed to the District Magistrate within 15 days of the order of the ERO, while the second appeal should be directed to the Chief Electoral Officer within 30 days of the order of the District Magistrate.

According to data published by the office of the District Election Officer, a total of 25,932 voters were deleted in the final electoral roll compared to the draft roll published on December 27, last year. In the Dispur constituency, 6,570 names were removed, while 4,150 names were removed in the Dimoria constituency, data showed.

Moreover, 4,569 names were removed in the final roll of the New Guwahati constituency, while the number rose to 6,333 for the Guwahati Central constituency. In the Jalukbari constituency, 4,310 names were removed.

Elections in Assam are expected to be held in March-April, though the final date is yet to be announced. The political theatrics are heating up in the state with the ruling BJP targeting the principal opponent Congress over Jorhat MP and state president Gaurav Gogoi’s alleged collusion with foreign forces to work against India’s interests. In return, the Congress has tightened the screw against the BJP over a controversial video featuring Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, allegedly targeting religious minorities and promoting extreme violence and hatred.