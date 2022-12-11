Guwahati: FIR Lodged Against Absconding Fraudster in Dispur PS

An FIR has been lodged against a fraudster for allegedly duping unemployed youths of Guwahati under the pretext of providing jobs in the Veterinary Department.

The fraudster has been identified as Ashim Sarkar.

He had allegedly duped cash amounting from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakhs from several youths for providing jobs for the post of Veterinary Assistant.

Ashim had also allegedly distributed fake appointment letters bearing the signature of Pranjit Debnath, the Chairperson of the Assam Veterinary Council.

As per reports, Ashim has been absconding after he duped youths.

An FIR has been lodged at the Dispur Police Station by the victim girls and boys. On the basis of the complaint, a case has been lodged under IPC Section 420/406.

The Dispur Police has begun search operations to nab the absconding fraudster.