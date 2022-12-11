Cyclone 'Mandous' Weakens Into Deep Depression Over North Tamil Nadu

Severe cyclonic storm 'Mandous' that made landfall along the coasts of Tamil Nadu on late Friday night has started to weaken.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in a statement said, "Depression weakened into a Well-Marked Low-Pressure Area over north interior Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood.”

The Depression over north Tamil Nadu moved nearly west-southwestwards during the past six hours, weakened further and lay as a Low-Pressure area over north interior Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood on Saturday evening.

"It is very likely to move nearly west-southwestwards and weaken gradually further," the IMD further said.

On Saturday, the KVB Puram Mandal in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district recorded the highest 258 mm rainfall as a result of the cyclone.

Along with Andhra Pradesh, Chennai and several other parts of Tamil Nadu, have witnessed heavy rain and strong winds as cyclonic storm Mandous crossed the states on Saturday after landfall.

Several areas in Chennai saw waterlogging and squally winds uprooting trees in Chengalpattu district.

Over 10 flights were also cancelled at Chennai airport due to adverse weather conditions arising from cyclone Mandous.

IMD had earlier predicted that Mandous will start to weaken into a deep depression and later a depression on Saturday.

However, teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) as well as the respective state disaster response forces, along with adequate personnel, have been deployed in Tamil Nadu as well as in Andhra Pradesh.

Four persons died in Tamil Nadu after Cyclone Mandous made landfall off Mamallapuram causing heavy rainfall in Chennai and coastal areas of the state.