Guwahati: Fire Breaks Out At Apartment In Rajgarh

A fire broke out in at an apartment building in Guwahati’s Rajgarh area early on Friday morning.

As per initial reports, the fire broke out at Rajani Apartment by-lane number nine in the Rajgarh locality of Guwahati.

The flames emerged from the fourth floor of the residential complex, according to information received.

Meanwhile, the reason behind the fire has not been established as of yet. Several fire tenders have been rushed to the scene and efforts are on to douse the fire.

Moreover, the extent of damage has not been estimated as of yet. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

Earlier on February 23, a major fire in Guwahati’s Hatigaon locality left as many as 127 families in distraught and shattered, with many complaining that they suffered losses amounting to several lakhs.

Among the hardest hit victims of the fire were those who had lost important documents including bank passbooks, NRC certificates, insurance policies, voter cards, pan cards, and more.

Speaking to the Pratidin Time, a fire victim had said, “Everything is over, I couldn’t managed to save my important bank documents and other documents like passbooks, voter ID cards etc. I am a mason by profession.”

In a video, a small child was seen picking up his belongings from the house that was destroyed in the devastating fire.

Another woman told Pratidin Time, “I was having my dinner with my two daughters when the fire broke out last night. I managed to escape with my daughters but couldn’t save my important documents and their study books.”

It later emerged that out of the 127 families few were residing as tenants and were earning their livelihoods by working as roadside vendors and masons.

Sources informed that majority of the houses that were destroyed in the fire were thatched houses and belonged to one Riju Ali.

The fire, which started from the house of Riju Ali, is suspected to have been ignited by an electrical short circuit. However, the exact cause of the fire was not ascertained immediately.