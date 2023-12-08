Guwahati: Fire At Hatigaon Guts House, Damages Worth Lakhs Reported

A major fire broke out at Guwahati's Hatigaon locality on Friday in which the house of a person was entirely gutted.
According to initial reports, the incident took place at House No 8 at Ajanta Path in the Hatigaon area of Guwahati.
The fire is suspected to have broken out from an electrical short circuit, however, a thorough investigation into the incident will reveal the real cause.
Reports stated that a family lived in the house on rent. The fire engulfed all valuables along with a motorcycle parked outside.
Meanwhile, the fire department was informed and as many as three fire tenders were rushed to the scene. They were able to bring the flames under control and prevent them from spreading further.
However, initial estimates point towards damages worth several lakhs. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.