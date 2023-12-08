Pune: Massive Candle Factory Fire Claims 7 Lives, Several Injured

At least seven people were killed and many others including women were injured in a major fire that broke out at a candle-making factory in the Talawade area of Pimpri Chinchwad in the Pune district of Maharashtra on Friday.
A call informing about the incident was received by the fire brigade at around 2:45 pm, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh informed.
The officials said that the factory produced sparkling candles which are generally used in celebrations like birthdays. “The fire has been doused. The cause of the inferno is yet to be ascertained,” said Singh.
Meanwhile, the injured people were admitted to hospitals in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation areas, PTI reported quoting the commissioner.
This is a developing story. Further details will be added as they come in.