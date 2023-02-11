Guwahati: Fire at Silver Square Building; Several Vehicles Gutted

A number of vehicles were reported to have been gutted in a fire that broke out at the parking lot of a building in Guwahati's Christian Basti area on Saturday.

The unprecedented fire broke out at the parking lot of Silver Square building today morning.

According to information, the fire first erupted inside a vehicle that was being repaired. The blaze then quickly spread to other vehicles parked in the vicinity, gutting them completely.

Vehicles worth lakhs were destroyed in the fire, sources informed.

Fire tenders rushed to scene soon after and efforts are on to douse the fire.

More details awaited.