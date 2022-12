A massive fire broke out at Basistha in Guwahati on Monday morning. The fire broke out at Amrit Nagar Nepalibasti in Basistha.

According to reports, many houses have been gutted in the fire. However, the reason of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

It has been suspected that several cylinders have been bursted in the fire.

The fire tenders reached the spot and tried to douse the flame.