Three Killed In Head-On Collision In Assam's Lakhimpur

In a tragic incident, three people have died in a head-on collision accident in Assam's Lakhimpur district.

The incident was reported from Harmati area of the district.

While two of the deceased have been identified as Asbadul and Amir, the third victim is yet to be identified.

According to sources, a scooty and a magic van collided head-on, resulting in the fatalities.

Recently, two bikers were killed after meeting with a road accident in Assam’s Tezpur.

The bike, bearing the registration number AS12 S 0861, collided head-on with a truck in Niz Bihaguri.

The deceased have been identified as Biju Singh and Suman Talukdar.