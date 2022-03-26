Guwahati: Fire Breaks Out At Kalakshetra

A major scare was averted after a fire broke out at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Assam’s Guwahati on Saturday.

Following reports of fire, two fire tenders that were present at the spot, were able to bring the fire under control without much damages caused.

The fire allegedly started from a cylinder leak and due to the quick response of the fire department, a major crisis situation was averted.

Notbaly, the second annual session of the Sound System Providers Association of Assam (SSPAA) is underway at the Kalakshetra. The three-day session began yesterday.