Guwahati: Fire Breaks Out At Kalakshetra

A major scare was averted after a fire broke out at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Assam’s Guwahati on Saturday.
Following reports of fire, two fire tenders that were present at the spot, were able to bring the fire under control without much damages caused.
The fire allegedly started from a cylinder leak and due to the quick response of the fire department, a major crisis situation was averted.
Notbaly, the second annual session of the Sound System Providers Association of Assam (SSPAA) is underway at the Kalakshetra. The three-day session began yesterday.
The fire reportedly broke out as food was being prepared for the ongoing program. The fire was brought under control with minimal damages with the fire tenders coming in quickly.
Earlier on Friday, more than 40 rented rooms housing contractual labourers were gutted in a massive fire that broke out at Patarkuchi near Guwahati’s Basistha area.
Along with the rooms, property worth around 12 lakhs was burnt down in the fire. Three vehicles including a motorcycle were also gutted in the fire.
In addition, a woman aged around 50 years old and a minor girl aged around 10 years, who were trapped in the fire, were rescued. However, there was no loss of lives reported.