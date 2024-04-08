Guwahati: Fire Breaks Out Near Meat Shop in Silpukhuri, Water Pipe Burst Adds to Woes

A fire erupted near Ali Meat Shop on Navagraha Road in the Silpukhuri locality of Guwahati city on Monday. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.
Upon receiving notification, fire tenders rushed to the scene after being informed, swiftly deploying resources to combat the flames. However, smokes billowing from the fire quickly spread throughout the entire locality, causing concern among residents and passersby.
In a separate incident, just moments after the fire broke out; reports emerged of a burst water pipe in the same locality, adding to the woes of residents. Visuals received by Pratidin Time depicted the inundation of the area due to the burst pipe, exacerbating the challenges faced by residents.
Expressing frustration, locals alleged that the authorities of the concerned department had not taken adequate measures to address the recurring incidents plaguing the area.
The consecutive occurrences of fire and water pipe burst have left residents demanding swift action and preventive measures to ensure the safety and well-being of the locals in the area.