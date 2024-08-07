Guwahati Traffic Police Advises Public to Avoid Key Roads Amid Heavy Rainfall

The Guwahati Traffic Police has advised general public to avoid taking certain roads in the city as there is a likelihood of severe water logging in case of heavy rainfall.
Regarding this, the Guwahati Traffic Police have asked citizens to obey traffic diversions and regulations as implemented.
People residing or travelling through the main road in the following areas have been asked to take precautions and remain vigilant during rainfall:
1. Rukminigaon, PIBCO point on GS Road
2. Juripar, Panzabari
3. Survey-Beltola Road
4. Zoo Road
5. Hatigaon road
6. SFS School, Satgaon
7. GNB Road
8. Boripara
9. Boragaon on NH
10. Chandmari
11. Commerce college Point
Commuters are advised to avoid taking these roads in case of heavy rainfall and to obey traffic diversions /regulations implemented by Guwahati Traffic Police .
Further, for any traffic related query, citizens have been asked to contact the Traffic Control Room at the following phone numbers:
+91 3612730989
+916026176755
+91 6901269006