Woman Tragically Loses Life in Artificial Flood in North Guwahati

According to sources, the deceased identified as Rukmini Boro being unable to discern her way, fell into the trapped water caused by incessant rains
In an incident, that took place in North Guwahati a woman from Kata Bazar lost her life in an artificial flood on Friday.

According to sources, the deceased identified as Rukmini Boro being unable to discern her way, fell into the trapped water caused by incessant rains.

Several areas in North Guwahati, including Rudreswar, Madhupur, and Rahdhala, among others, are grappling with artificial floods due to the heavy rainfall.

The incident has sparked public anger directed at the North Guwahati Town Committee for its perceived failure to take adequate measures to prevent such artificial floods, resulting in tragic consequences like this one.

