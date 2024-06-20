Guwahati: Food Safety Dept Raids Sweet Shops Amid Hygiene Concerns

Based on several complaints of hygiene concerns the food safety department of Assam carried out an operation across Guwahati on Thursday. During the operation, the department shut operations at two such eateries for 15 days and issued warnings to several others.
As per reports, the department received complaints of hygiene standards being openly flouted at several eateries in Guwahati. Accordingly, a raid was organised and carried out today.
Most of the outlets that were under the scanner of the department included sweet shops with reports of sweets being manufactured without following the protocols.
Two outlets were ordered to halt operations for 15 days as their trade licenses were suspended for the period by the department as officials found the conditions not up to the required standards.
Additionally, several other outlets were served with warning notices and asked to ensure adherence to the safety and hygiene standards issued by the department.