Guwahati: Footage Reveals Forest Officer’s Secret Collusion with Smugglers

A Forest Officer has been accused of secret connivance with smugglers in Bashistha, Guwahati.

According to sources, the forest officer set a fixed time limit for the trucks of smugglers to cross. The conversation of the truck driver was captured on a hidden camera.

During the conversation between the forest official and the dumper driver, the official said, “I have alerted everyone at 7 pm. I will have no other choice left, if you get caught even after being alerted.”

The incident took place in East Kamrup Forest Division Authority in Bashistha, Guwahati.

What exactly is going on inside the forest is still left to be uncovered. Further investigation underway.

Earlier in February, the Assam Police took measures to nab government employees demanding bribe.

In this regard the Director General of Police (DGP), GP Singh has warned all employees that they would be dealt with strictly if caught while accepting bribe in exchange of providing work.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption cell of Assam has released six toll free numbers. People can directly file their complaint in these phone numbers against any government employee asking for bribe.

The various platforms for contacting the police are:

WhatsApp on 6026901243

Toll-free number - 18003453767.

Police control room number - 0361-2462295

Superintendent of Police – 6026903481, 6026903483

Additional Superintendent of Police - 6026903418

E-mail ID - complaints.vac@gmail.com

Twitter @DIR_VAC_ASSAM