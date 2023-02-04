Assam Police Steps Up Vigil Against Govt Employees Asking Bribe

Assam Police steps up measures to nab government employees demanding bribe.

In this regard the Director General of Police (DGP), GP Singh has warned all employees that they would be dealt with strictly if caught while accepting bribe in exchange of providing work.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption cell of Assam has released six toll free numbers. People can directly file their complaint in these phone numbers against any government employee asking for bribe.

The various platforms for contacting the police are:

WhatsApp on 6026901243

Toll free number - 18003453767.

Police control room number - 0361-2462295

Superintendent of Police – 6026903481, 6026903483

Additional Superintendent of Police - 6026903418

E-mail ID - complaints.vac@gmail.com

Twitter @DIR_VAC_ASSAM