Guwahati: Former Director of SBI Ananta Kalita Passes Away

The former director of State Bank of India (SBI), Ananta Kalita passed away at the age of 76 in Guwahati on Sunday morning.
He breathed his last at a private hospital in Guwahati at around 6.10 in the morning after suffering from an incurable disease for some time.
His last rites will be performed at Navagraha Cemetery in Silpukhuri.
Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condoled the demise of Kalita. Taking to ‘X’ platform, he wrote, “The news of the passing away of eminent economist, writer and former Director of the Central Board of State Bank of India, Mr. Anant Kalita is saddened. Mr. Kalita presented important analysis on various aspects of the economic sector through his writings. I wish him eternal peace and extend my deepest condolences to his bereaved family.” (translated from Assamese)
Ananta Kalita was appointed as the director of the Central Board of SBI in the year 2002.