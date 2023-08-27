Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Vikram Sends Temp Profile of Lunar Topsoil around South Pole

In a first, the ChaSTE (Chandra's Surface Thermophysical Experiment) payload on the Vikram Lander examined the temperature profile of the lunar topsoil around the South Pole to better understand the thermal behaviour of the moon's surface. This was a significant development for the Chandrayaan-3 Mission.
The ChaSTE payload has a temperature probe equipped with a controlled penetration mechanism capable of reaching a depth of 10 cm beneath the surface. The probe is fitted with 10 individual temperature sensors.
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) informing about the development presented a graph on its Twitter handle illustrating the temperature variations of the lunar surface/near-surface at various depths, as recorded during the probe's penetration.
“This is the first such profile for the lunar south pole. Detailed observations are underway,” said ISRO in the tweet.
It may be mentioned that the payload is developed by a team led by the Space Physics Laboratory (SPL), in collaboration with Physical Research Laboratory (PRL), Ahmedabad.