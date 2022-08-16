Guwahati To Soon Get New Traffic System: Police Commissioner

Guwahati Police Commissioner Harmeet Singh on Tuesday said that the capital city will soon have a new traffic management system.
He said that the integrated traffic management system (ITMS) will soon be functional in Guwahati.
The initiative has been undertaken by the Guwahati Smart City Limited (GSCL), informed Singh.
In that regard, digital traffic management systems have been placed at major junctions in the city.
The installation process is being carried out in a phase-wise manner across the city and software testing process is underway currently, said Singh.
Speaking about it, the Guwahati Police Commissioner said, “Cameras and sensors have been installed along with the system. They will monitor traffic volumes. CCTV cameras will capture visuals of the entire traffic and roads.”
“One camera will be installed in the ground, which will identify the face and number plate of the vehicles,” he added.
Issuing a warning to frequent violators, Singh further said, “If anyone violates traffic rules, the sensor will identify the violator and automatically an E-Challan will be generated.”