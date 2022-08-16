Guwahati To Soon Get New Traffic System: Police Commissioner

Guwahati Police Commissioner Harmeet Singh on Tuesday said that the capital city will soon have a new traffic management system.

He said that the integrated traffic management system (ITMS) will soon be functional in Guwahati.

The initiative has been undertaken by the Guwahati Smart City Limited (GSCL), informed Singh.

In that regard, digital traffic management systems have been placed at major junctions in the city.

The installation process is being carried out in a phase-wise manner across the city and software testing process is underway currently, said Singh.