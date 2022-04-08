Guwahati: Four Arrested Over Youth's Death In Hotel

Guwahati police have arrested four persons in connection to the mysterious death of a 25-year-old man Dhrubajyoti Deka at a hotel in Hatigaon area.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Debraj Chetry, Biki Kunduk, Mafidul Islam, and Rajib Ali.

Deka was found dead at Rajpalace hotel in Hatigaon on Wednesday morning.

According to reports, Dhrubajyoti was an employee of a finance company. Deka, along with two others went into the hotel and had a party in the hotel bar and also spent his night with three girls in the hotel.

He was found dead at Room 108 of the hotel.

It also came to light that a broker showed the photographs of the girls to the three youths and called them in the hotel but the broker is yet to be identified.

Meanwhile, the three girls remain absconding and search operation to nab the trio is on.

Also Read: Assam: Seven Bolero Pickups Stolen From Tezpur Dealership