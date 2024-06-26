Guwahati: Four Cops, A Driver Reserve Closed Over Assault on Youths

Four police personnel and one driver have been closed to reserve in connection to the physical assault on youths in Guwahati's Basistha locality, reports said on Wednesday.
The four cops named Parag Jyoti Barman, Tirtha Deka, and Dhyanjyoti Tamuli, a constable Kalpajyoti Neog, and a driver identified as Naba have been placed under Reserve Closed.
This comes after Mrinal Deka, APS, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) was handed over the investigation into the incident yesterday. Deka has also been directed to submit the investigation report to the Commissioner of Police (CP) within seven days, sources said.
Notably, on Monday night, a few youths fell victim to a brutal physical assault in the city's Basistha area by four intoxicated police officials. According to sources, the cops were bathing in the Basistha River when they saw the youths and thrashed them, resulting in major injuries.
The incident resulted in the victim youths identified as Dhon Nath, Ratul Nath, and Bijoy Nath sustaining major injuries. Reportedly, Dhan Nath was mentally challenged. Reports also indicate that the officials also attacked Ratul Nath's aunt in the altercation. All the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition for immediate medical attention.