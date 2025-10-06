Guwahati: Four Key Accused in Bamunimaidam Murder Arrested; Total 16 Held So Far

The Guwahati Police have apprehended four primary suspects in connection with the high-profile murder of 26-year-old Abinash Rajak, which took place at a Durga Puja pandal in Bamunimaidam on Dashami.

The four accused — first-class contractor Sujit Sarkar, railway TTE Shankar Kumar Rao, and others identified as Ratul Bora and Binay Kalita — were arrested from areas near Chirang's Bijni Tollgate last night, according to police sources. Abinash Rajak’s sister has formally identified all four at the police station.

With these arrests, a total of 16 individuals have now been taken into custody in connection with the case, five of whom have been sent to jail. The four primary accused are scheduled to be produced in court today. Among the 16 detained, several are students, raising concerns over youth involvement in violent crimes.

The murder reportedly stemmed from a dispute over playing a song by popular singer Zubeen Garg at the pandal. Investigations indicate that the accused were absconding since the incident. Police have registered a case under FIR 239/25 and invoked Section 103(2) of the BNS. Officials noted attempts by some accused to destroy or conceal evidence, including tampering with CCTV footage, with at least one recovered visual deliberately damaged.

City police further noted that the incident occurred under the influence of alcohol, with many attendees reportedly intoxicated. Delays in informing authorities by local residents may have contributed to the tragedy, officials said.

Earlier, Guwahati police had arrested eight other individuals in connection with the murder: Raju Dutta, Gopal Das, Basanta Basfor alias Raja, Vishal Chakraborty, Biju Shil, Romen Dakua, Shuvendra Shekhar Roy, and Baran Chakraborty.

The family of the deceased, Abinash Rajak, has demanded that all those involved in the murder be brought to justice and receive appropriate punishment.

Also Read: Guwahati: 8 Arrested in Bamunimaidam Murder Linked to Zubeen Garg Song Dispute