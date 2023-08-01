Guwahati: Fraudster Booked for Embezzling Money Posing as Govt Official

In shocking incident, a person has been accused of embezzling money amounting to over crores under the guise of Sub-Inspector (SI) of Assam Police, reports emerged on Tuesday.
As per initial information, the fraudster allegedly embezzled a huge amount of money in the name of issuing liquor shop licenses.
Sources informed that several complaints against the accused, identified as Munindra Konwar, at Crime Investigation Department (CID), Assam, Dispur Police Station and DCP (East) office.
It has come to the fore that the accused hailing from Tezpur posed as SI to embezzle money from the victims in exchange for their needs.
It is further learnt that Munindra Konwar used to go to different locations in police uniform in his Audi car. It is alleged that most of the time he initiated a conversation between the victims and Assam Chief Minister’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD).
Munindra is currently on the run and efforts are on to nab him.
It may be mentioned that Munindra was earlier arrested in 2017 on charges of cheating at least 36 youths with promises to facilitate food supply contracts in Tezpur Medical College and Hospital in Sonitpur district.