Guwahati: Fraudster Jayanta Das To Be Produced Before CJM Court Today

Fraudster Jayanta Das, who duped several people in a multi-crore scam, will be produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court in Guwahati on Wednesday.
As per initial reports, Jayanta Das had looted several people and raked in crores by producing fake certificates. The police had been on his tail for the last three months and he had been apprehended in Guwahati on Tuesday.
According to information received, police suspect that there are several others involved alongside him in the planning and execution of the massive fraud.
It may be noted that in a major breakthrough, the Geetanagar Police in Guwahati had on Tuesday successfully apprehended the notorious fraudster.
The arrest took place at a residence in the Narikal Basti area of the city, where the fraudster had been hiding.
Jayanta Das, known for his involvement in duping businessmen from outside the state, was allegedly responsible for staggering loot amounting to crores of rupees. Jayanta Das also allegedly forged bills in the name of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council and also forged work orders.
The arrest came after an intense search, as the cunning fraudster had concealed himself in a box inside a building.