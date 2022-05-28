Guwahati: Fraudster Held for Duping People on Pretext of Providing Jobs

The Guwahati Police arrested a fraudster for duping people and taking money from them on the pretext of providing jobs in Oil India Limited (OIL) in Duliajan.

The locals of the Rukminigaon area in Guwahati in Assam thrashed the fraudster after his identity was revealed. The locals caught hold of him red-handed when he came to collect money from them.

The fraudster has been identified as Vivek Pathak.

According to reports, two more persons from Ganeshguri have been involved in the business with the fraudster. They are Bubul Das and Rima Das. The trio has collected over Rs 25 lakhs by cheating people in Guwahati.

The trio is under police custody and interrogation is underway at the Dispur Police Station.

