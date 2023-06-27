Guwahati Police Arrest Fraudster; Exposes Multi-Crore Scam

In a major breakthrough, the Geetanagar police in Guwahati on Tuesday have successfully apprehended a notorious fraudster, identified as Jayanta Das.
The arrest took place at a residence in the Narikal Basti area of the city, where the fraudster had been hiding.
Jayanta Das, known for his involvement in duping businessmen from outside the state, was allegedly responsible for staggering loot amounting to crores of rupees by trapping businessmen from outside the state.
Jayanta Das also allegedly forged bills in the name of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council.
The arrest came after an intense search, as the cunning fraudster had concealed himself in a box inside a building.
Earlier on Monday, the Guwahati Police arrested a woman for allegedly duping several people on the pretext of providing jobs and issuing licenses.
Based on a complaint filed by a resident of Ganeshpara, the police arrested the fraudster, identified as Jaya Das.
Jaya is accused of looting crores of money on the pretext of providing jobs and issuing licenses, sources informed.