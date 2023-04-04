Guwahati: Fraudster Loots Cash from Cab Driver, FIR Lodged

In another sensational incident, a fraudster posing as a customer looted a huge amount of cash from a driver in Guwahati on Tuesday.

The victim Uber driver has been identified as Gajendra Shah. As per sources, the fraudster looted Rs 10,400 from the Uber driver.

The fraudster booked the cab posing as a customer and through online mediums looted the money from the driver’s account.

The victim driver has lodged an FIR at the Dispur Police Station regarding the incident.

It may be mentioned that recently, a gang of people including several women have started to loot cab drivers including Ola and Uber drivers by making online bookings across Guwahati.

The fraudsters book the cab through online mediums and loot money worth thousands from their accounts. Several cases have been registered against these cab drivers at Dispur, Paltan Bazar and Chandmari police stations.

The fraudsters first book the cabs and call the drivers. Then they lie to the drivers saying that they are in urgent need of help as their relative is admitted to hospital. After the driver reaches the location, the fraudsters call them and ask them for monetary help. The fraudsters tell the drivers that an amount will be deposited in their bank account via another one which they will have to transfer to a QR code sent by them as their bank account is not working.

The victims receive a credited message after which they send the money to a QR code sent by the fraudsters, however, the credited message is later found to be fake. By the time they notice that they have been scammed, the fraudsters cancel the booking and turn their phones off.