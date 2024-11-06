Guwahati: Fraudsters Run Marketing Company, Gas Agency To Dupe Citizens

A major fraud was uncovered in Guwahati on Wednesday where a group of individuals posing as a legitimate marketing company and gas agency duped unsuspecting customers.
The fraudsters, under the guise of the company 'Exprex', initially set up an office in Panbazar, where they swindled a substantial amount of money from clients. After the operation was exposed, they shut down the office and fled the area.
However, the fraudulent scheme did not end there. The group soon rebranded and launched a new business under the name 'Gulf Gas Agency', setting up another office in Fancybazar.
This time, they devised an even more elaborate plan to deceive people, offering gas agency services as part of their scam. The police have since taken several employees of the company into custody for questioning at the Panbazar police station.
However, the masterminds behind the operation, Vicky Ghosh and Priya Gogoi, remain at large. Authorities are continuing their efforts to apprehend the main culprits.