Guwahati: Free Health Camp Organized at Silsako in Borbari

Swastikam, a Guwahati-based NGO has jointly organized a free health camp on Sunday (July 3) at Silsako, Borbari. The camp will be held from 9 AM to 4 PM.

It may be mentioned that the district administration had carried out an eviction drive at Silsako on May last in which 30 families have been evicted. These evicted families have not received any kind of compensation nor has they been rehabilitated by the government for which they have to take shelter by the roadside in temporary camps.

Following the eviction for which they have to take shelter in temporary camps, some children and women are suffering from various diseases. And to provide them a proper treatment, the NGO along with Guwahati District Bodo Sahitya Sabha has jointly organized the free health camp tomorrow.