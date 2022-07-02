BREAKING: Noted Assamese Actor Kishor Das Passes Away

Noted Assamese actor Kishor Das passed away. He was suffering from cancer and was undergoing treatment at Chennai.

He had been undergoing treatment in Guwahati for long and later moved to Chennai for advanced treatment on March last.

According to reports he also suffered from COVID-19 and died due to its complications.

Kishor Das has starred in more than 300 music videos, out of which one of his super hit songs “Turut Turut” became Assam’s Number 1 top views video.

Kishor Das was known for his roles in TV shows like “Bidhata and Bandhun”, and has also starred in multiple short films.

He also won the “Candid Young Achievement Award” in 2019, and “Most Popular Actor 2020-2021” in the Asianet Icon Award.

On his social media platforms, Kishor Das has a large fan base. He is loved by his fans and followers for the roles he portrays on screen.