Guwahati: Free Health Checkups for Cancer Patients to be Held by Lymphoma Support Group

Rotary Club of Guwahati Luit and Chetna Ladies Club in association with Lymphoma Support Group India will be organizing a free health check-up camp for cancer patients on 30th July 2023 at Lions Eye Hospital, Chattribari from 1 pm onwards. Dr Rahul Bhargava Principal Director of Hemoto Oncology, Forties Hospital, Gurugram will be preciding the health camp.
Lymphoma Support Group India (LSGI) is a group of Lymphoma Survivors and caregivers who have joined together to form a patient support group that aims at providing the best possible help and support not only to cancer patients but also to any other serious illness. LSGI has been successfully conducting camps in various regions with a primary focus on Assam, Punjab, Rajasthan & Uttar Pradesh, and New Delhi over six years.
This will be Dr Rahul Bhargava's first visit in Assam. Dr. Bhargava in 2016 became the first Indian doctor to do stem cell transplants in multiple sclerosis with over 20 years of experience, Dr Bhargava is currently the principal Director of Hematology, Hemato Oncology and BMT at Forties Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram. He and his team has done over 1200 transplants.
For further details regarding the health camp and registration call 7099023744.