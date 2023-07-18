Sadin-Pratidin Chairman Jayanta Baruah Awarded Deuram Tasa Award

Chairman of Sadin-Pratidin Group and Asomiya Pratidin Editor, Jayanta Baruah, was on Tuesday conferred with the Deuram Tasa Award at Radha Kanta Handique Memorial Bhawan in Assam’s Jorhat district.
A special program was organized by Asam Sahitya Sabha in collaboration with Deuram Tasa Smriti Raksha Samiti.
The highlight of the event was the presentation of the prestigious 'Deuram Tasa Award' to Jayanta Baruah. The award recognized Baruah's remarkable contributions to the field of news and Assamese literature over an extended period.
Amidst a serene and spiritual ambiance created by the harmonious blend of auspicious musical instruments like conch and taal, the organizers led Jayanta Barua to the auditorium. Dr. Surjya Kanta Hazarika, the President of Asam Sahitya Sabha, graced the occasion with his presence.