Guwahati: Freedom Rally Organised by Seuj Sangha on I-Day

On the occasion of 76th Independence Day celebrations, ‘Seuj Sangha’ organization of Ambikagiri Nagar in Assam’s Guwahati organised a cycle rally titled “freedom rally” on Monday.

The rally was flagged off at 5:45 am by national Taekwondo player Hritika Almyan. More than 50 cyclists of all ages took part in the rally.

The rally which started from the Ambikagiri Nagar, went via Noonmati and Chandmari to Zoo Rooad and again culminated at the starting point.

A very attractive sight was witnessed on the streets of Guwahati after the cycle rally was commenced.

The national flag was also hoisted by the authorities of the organisaation at the premises of ‘Seuj Sangha’ after the culmination of the cycle rally. The flag hoisting was done by the president of teh organisation and eminent poet Rajendra Nath Bordoloi.