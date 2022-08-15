African Swine Fever Outbreak Subsiding In Mizoram

The African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreak in Mizoram has begun to subside, informed Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department Joint Director (Livestock Health) Lalhmingthanga.

Over the last few days, the number of piggery deaths has significantly declined, he said.

The situation however is not predictable as the outbreak could surge at any time because almost the entire state has been affected by ASF, he said.

Last month, carcasses of wild boars were found in jungles near the Myanmar border, and the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal recently confirmed that they died of ASF.

Lalhmingthanga said that the state government is yet to inform the Centre about the detection of the highly contagious pig disease in wild boars.

He said that the government would also write to the Centre, urging it to import vaccines for ASF from Vietnam.

On Sunday, 13 more pigs succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 10,039.

More than 43,400 pigs and piglets have died in the outbreak of ASF since it was first reported in the state in March last year, according to the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department.

About 20,000 pigs have so far been culled to prevent the further spread of the virus.

The outbreak has affected 137 villages and localities across 10 districts, the department said.