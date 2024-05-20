Guwahati: Fugitive Dacoit Recaptured by Hatigaon Police

In a dramatic turn of events, the notorious dacoit namely Latif Ali, who had managed to evade police after a sensational escape from the Hatigaon police station on Sunday, has been successfully recaptured. The fugitive was tracked down and arrested from a rented house situated on Neelkamal Road, following an intensive operation by the city police.
The saga began on Sunday morning when Latif Ali was initially apprehended by Hatigaon police in connection with a string of robbery cases. However, in a bold and audacious maneuver, the dacoit managed to slip away from police custody, reportedly escaping with a handcuff.
In the aftermath of his escape, multiple police teams were mobilized, launching a widespread manhunt across the city to track down the fugitive.
After a relentless pursuit, a breakthrough finally came when a police team managed to trace Latif's whereabouts to a nondescript rented house nestled on Neelkamal Road and apprehended the elusive dacoit.
It is reported that Latif was involved in several high-profile robbery cases in the region.
Following his recapture, the apprehended dacoit is slated to be produced before the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Kamrup (M).