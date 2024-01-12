Guwahati: Thief Escapes Police Custody In Handcuffs

A suspected thief reportedly fled from police custody from a hospital in Guwahati on Friday morning while still wearing handcuffs, leaving the authorities baffled.
As per sources, the theft accused escaped from police custody while being transported to a medical centre at Last Gate area for a check-up.
While en route, he seized an opportunity and fled from the police with his handcuffs still on, sources informed.
It is claimed that the thief was supposedly released by two of the constables who were with him. The thief was apprehended and handed over to the police by alert locals in the area.
A manhunt has been launched to nab the escaped thief, police said.