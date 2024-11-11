Guwahati: Gang of 17 ATM Hackers Nabbed in Joint Police Operations

In a joint operation by the Garchuk Police and Special Operations Group (SOG), a group of 17 ATM hackers were apprehended in Boragaon on Monday, sources said. The ATM hackers were nabbed from the Talukdar Hotel, located at the Lakshmi Mandir Path in Guwahati’s Boragaon.
As per sources, the police recovered three cheques worth Rs 20 lakh each and another three cheques worth Rs 10 lakh each from the hotel. Additionally, the authorities also seized a large number of ATM cards, mobile phones, voter cards, and various other objectionable materials from the possession of the hackers.
Reportedly, the gang had been staying on rent in the hotel for a long period.
Meanwhile, six luxury vehicles, including a Maruti Suzuki Dzire bearing registration number AS01SC3060, Maruti Suzuki Brezza AS01EV1113, Mahindra Thar AS01GA0649 and a Maruti Suzuki Dzire AS15P4759 have been seized.
The police are continuing the interrogation of the ATM hackers as part of the ongoing investigation.