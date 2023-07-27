Guwahati: Gang Of Cyber Criminals Busted, 6 Arrested

The Cyber Crimes division of Guwahati Police force on Thursday busted a notorious gang of cyber criminals and arrested six people, officials informed.
As per initial reports, the gang had been siphoning off money by coercing gullible commoners in the name of changing their ATM PIN numbers.
Officials informed that at first the gang sent messages on the mobiles of customers with OTPs asking them to change their ATM PINs. After that they send messages which warn users that their cards will be blocked if they do not change their PINs.
Later on, using the OTP sent to the mobile numbers of customers, the gang siphon off money from their bank accounts, it has come to the fore.
According to officials, a Kolkata-based gang is also associated with the scam. In connection with the matter, the Cyber Crimes Cell has arrested six people so far as investigations into the case go on.
Among those arrested three are residents of Guwahati’s Basistha area, while the other three are from Kolkata.